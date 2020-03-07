American pop star Katy Perry, who is all set to grace the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday, received a hilarious answer from batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues after she enquired about team India’s playing eleven for the final against Australia.

In a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the World Cup, Perry was seen asking about India’s probable playing eleven for Sunday’s game to which Veda Krishnamurthy replied that the game’s rules don’t allow them to reveal that before the toss.

However, Rodrigues, who is known for her fun-loving nature, had everyone in splits with her answer to Perry’s query. Jemimah said, “You can call me tomorrow, I can tell you.”

Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow 😂 #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

The Indian team have won all the matches so far and courtesy that advanced through the semi-final stage as well after their match against England was washed out with a ball being bowled.

Nothing has gone wrong for them and despite most of the players failing to find their usual best, India have successfully turned the tide in their favour on every occasion.

Australia, on the other hand, after losing their first match and the tournament opener against the same opponent, came back in the most dramatic manner. They registered a thrilling win against New Zealand in their last group match which was a virtual quarter-final to qualify for the last-four stage.