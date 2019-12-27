Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut with the Melbourne Stars on Friday, was hammered all around the park in his first over by Jake Weatherald. However, Steyn laughed the last as he dismissed the batsman in the last ball of the over after conceding 20 runs.

Dale Steyn’s first Big Bash over was something to behold 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kzdjRZ9X0v — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Steyn replaced the Golden Cap holder Haris Rauf in the match against Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Over in Queensland. However, the Stars team management’s decision was immediately put under the scanner as Weatherald took Steyn all over with two back-to-back sixes.

Steyn’s misery did not seem to end anytime soon as the batsman hit him for consecutive boundaries in the next two deliveries. The veteran pacer, though, had the last laugh when Wetherald mistimed the final ball of the over and ended up lobbing up a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell who was fielding at short mid-wicket.

The 36-year-old pacer has come into the BBL after a display of fine performances in the Mzansi Super League. Turning up for Cape Town Blitz, Steyn took 15 wickets in eight matches and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the recently-concluded tournament.

However, Steyn had to wait for his BBL debut after missing the opening two games of Melbourne Stars due to a side strain. In the third match, he replaced BBL’s join-highest wicket-taker Rauf who has already notched up seven scalps in two games with 5-for against Hobart Hurricanes.

Steyn will also feature in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him at his base price of INR 2 crore.