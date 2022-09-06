Jemimah Rodrigues joins Melbourne Stars for WBBL Season 8

As announced by Melbourne Renegades, this season of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will see Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues play from the side of Melbourne Stars. The news came on Tuesday, September 6 that Rodrigues has signed with the club for the eighth season of the league.

At the age of just 17, Rodrigues made her debut for India in 2018 against South Africa. Since then she has represented India in 58 T20 Internationals, 21 ODIs and played in two ICC T20 World Cups for her nation, including the 2020 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the last season, the 22-year old scored 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116 last season.

Rodrigues said that she looks forward to returning to Melbourne to be a part of the Stars in WBBL Season 8.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I’ve been told that I’m the first-ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so,” Rodrigues said in an official statement released by Melbourne Stars. “Melbourne has always been my favourite city in Australia and I can’t wait to get back there!” she added.

Blair Couch, the General Manager of Melbourne Stars mentioned that Rodrigue’s signature is a landmark day for the club. She is the first Indian to join the club.

“We have a huge following in India and to add a player of Jemimah’s quality to our squad is a huge coup for the club. I’m sure Jemimah will quickly become a fan favourite and we look forward to seeing her as part of the Stars Family in WBBL|08,” Crouch said.

Before joining the Stars, Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women’s Cup for India.

The current WBBL 08 squad comprises of Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (IND) and Annabel Sutherland.

