There is definitely some relation between South Africa and breathtaking fielding. The soil never ran out of extraordinary fielders, who have always raised the bars.

An era that probably kicked off with Russell Endean followed by the likes of Colin Bland and Jonty Rhodes was later overtaken by the current generation kings of the ground, including David Miller and Faf du Plessis. A name that was more prominent during this reign was legendary Ab de Villiers, who was revered as the ‘Superman’ for his onground efforts.

However, the South African women are equally good on the field and the catch of Laura Wolvaardt justifies the fact. The 20-year-old showed great athleticism to grab a one-handed stunner to dismiss Thailand skipper Sornnarin Tippoch in their match at Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Friday.

In the 7th over of Thailand’s innings, Tippoch mishit the ball at covers where Wolvaardt put in a full-length dive towards her right to grab the ball from her right hand, inches close to the ground.

MUST SEE: Wolvaardt stretches out to take a blinder in South Africa's big T20 World Cup triumph over Thailand earlier today.

A great all-round effort from South Africa Women on Friday saw them win the match by 113 runs against a hapless Thailand at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and opted to bat first. Following this, the Proteas posted a mammoth score of 195 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Thailand were never in the chase. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result got bundled out for 82 runs.