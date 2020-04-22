Jaydev Unadkat, who has played just one Test match for India, wants to make his way back into the national side with the longest format being his priority.

It is to note that Unadkat played his only Test in December 2010 at the age of 19 and has since gone on to play for India in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is. The last time the southpaw wore an Indian jersey was a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2016.

However, the left-arm pacer is desperate to make it to the Test squad despite noticing the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav contesting for a place as regular seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have already booked their places.

“I have been thoroughly enjoying bowling with the red ball. I have not got a chance after my first Test so that has always been at the back of my mind — I want to make a place in the Test team. Though the competition is strong, it’s the strongest ever I can say that,” said Unadkat in a video interview with his Rajasthan Royals teammate and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the Indian Premier League franchise’s account as quoted by IANS.

Unadkat, who led Saurashtra to 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, had a terrific season with the ball. During the course of Saurashtra’s journey, Unadkat also broke a 21-year-old record as he became the fast bowler with most wickets in a single Ranji season. He picked up 67 wickets in the season and snapped the record which was previously held by Karnataka’s Dodda Ganesh. The Karnataka pacer had bagged 62 wickets in 1998-99 season.

(With inputs from IANS)