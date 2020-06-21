Nikhat Zareen is a Muhammad Ali fan, and the rising boxing star on Saturday displayed her affection towards the legend with an inspirational social media post.

The 24-year old pugilist posted a picture of her practising her moves under water like Ali. She also shared a similar photo of Ali under water with a caption: “Walking in the path of THE LEGEND. @MuhammadAli #GOAT #Inspiration”

Ali is regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

Born on January 17, 1942, as Cassius Marcellus Clay in Louisville, a small town in Kentucky alongside the Ohio river, Ali was the first to win the world heavyweight title three times. Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, at the age of 74.

Ali defeated every top heavyweight boxer in his era and was crowned the World Heavyweight Boxing champion thrice in addition to winning an Olympic gold medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960.

He was not loved for his amazing boxing skills alone, but also for his endearing beliefs.

He inspired millions with his words and actions.

He was inspired to become a boxer in 1954 at the age of 12 when his red-and-white Schwinn bicycle was stolen and the young Cassius Clay approached police officer Joe Martin to report.

Nikhat was in the news last year when she demanded a fair Olympic selection trial and asked the national federation (BFI) to telecast live the fight after her much-anticipated showdown against MC Mary Kom in the Indian Boxing League was cancelled.

On December 28, Mary Kom beat Nikhat in the 51kg final of the women’s trials.

In keeping with the build up to the bout which involved both camps exchanging words in public over several months, it was followed by dramatic scenes at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex in the national capital.