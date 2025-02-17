Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj share powerful life lessons on resilience

The seventh episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 aired today, featured a dynamic conversation with three iconic sportspersons: M C Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj, who shared their invaluable perspectives on resilience, goal setting, and stress management, emphasising the importance of discipline in overcoming challenges.

Mary Kom opened the discussion with an inspiring account of her 20-year journey in boxing, challenging societal perceptions of women in sports. She spoke passionately about defying the belief that boxing was not a woman’s sport, a battle she fought not only for herself but for women across India. Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to be one’s own anchor, Mary Kom highlighted the importance of perseverance, hard work, and the roles of a daughter, wife, and mother in shaping her resilience.

Suhas Yathiraj, Paralympic medalist, delved into the psychological aspects of success, urging students to harness the power of their minds to combat negative emotions like fear. He emphasised that overcoming fear is crucial to performing naturally and excelling. Quoting, “To shine like the Sun, one must be ready to burn like the Sun,” Suhas encouraged students to face challenges with determination and introduced the concept of music therapy as a tool for channeling positive energy.

Avani Lekhara, Paralympic gold medalist, underscored the importance of skill development and how it fosters confidence and reduces fear. She shared her perspective on the value of rest and recovery, especially during examinations, advocating for proper sleep as a key factor in academic performance. Avani also guided students through a confidence-boosting activity, reinforcing her message about the power of preparation and self-belief.

The episode featured interactive discussions, with students raising questions about managing stress, convincing parents about career choices, and maintaining focus during tough times. Students from Dubai and Qatar also participated, sharing their queries with the guests. All the guests unanimously agreed that hard work, dedication, and the rejection of shortcuts were essential for success.

The ongoing Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has been lauded for its revamped and interactive format, which engages students not just academically but in holistic development.