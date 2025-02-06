PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to feature Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will this year be held in new format and style with more personalities being roped in to address students who are set to sit for the year’s Board examinations.

Among the personalities include Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, Rujuta Divekar, Sonali Sabharwal, FoodPharmer, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta who will be part of the journey to empower students.

The interactive event of students with PM Modi, organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy, will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital in a town hall format.

Advertisement

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning, witnessed unprecedented growth in its 8th edition.

Advertisement

Since its beginning in 2018, PPC has evolved into a nationwide movement, garnering a staggering 3.56 crore registrations for its 8th edition in 2025. This also marks a significant increase from the seventh edition, which saw 2.26 crore registrations, reflecting a remarkable surge of 1.3 crore registrations.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has not only become a popular program but has also transformed into a “Jan Andolan” (people’s movement), resonating deeply with students, teachers, and parents across the country. The initiative’s focus on addressing exam stress and encouraging students to view examinations as a festival – “Utsav” – has struck a chord with people from all walks of life.

The overwhelming participation in PPC reflects a growing awareness and acceptance of the importance of mental well-being and holistic education. The program’s interactive format, which involves open dialogue between students, teachers, and the Prime Minister, has further contributed to its success.

To further strengthen PPC as a “Jan Andolan,” a series of engaging activities were conducted from January 12, 2025 (National Youth Day) to January 25, 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti) at the school level.

These activities, conducted across States/UTs, aimed to engage students, parents, and teachers in celebrating PPC as a festival. A total of 1.42 crore students, 12.81 lakh teachers, and 2.94 lakh schools participated. These activities were designed to reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance performance during exams and beyond.

Students were encouraged to participate in a diverse range of activities, including indigenous games like Kho-Kho and Kabaddi, short-distance marathons, creative meme competitions, engaging Nukkad Natak performances, and eye-catching poster-making.

They were also encouraged to share their experiences through student testimonials, participate in student-led discussions, and engage in yoga and meditation sessions to cultivate relaxation and mindfulness. Schools organized plays developed by students, conducted workshops, and invited special guests to share their insights.

Since 2018, PM Modi has been holding the annual event to interact with school students, teachers, and parents to share tips on remaining stress-free during the board exams.The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been conducting the programme.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.