Although the popular belief among Indian cricket fans is that only two among Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will play against Australia in the limited-overs format, Virat Kohli has stated that all of them might play together depending on the team combination they decide to take the field with.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team…You obviously want to have the best players available and then choose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Virat Kohli said ahead of the first ODI as quoted by IANS.

While Rohit remains a certainty in the team when fit and available for selection, the choice between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul becomes a tricky one for the team management.

Virat was rightly quizzed about his own batting position in case all the three openers bat together, to which he replied, “I would be very happy to bat (lower down the order). Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat,” he said.

“Being the captain of the team, it is my job to make sure that the next lot is also ready. A lot of the other people might not look at it that way, but your job as a captain is not only to look after the team right now but also to prepare a team that you leave behind when you eventually pass it onto someone else,” he added.