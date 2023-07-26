USA vs Netherland FIFA Women’s World Cup Match: New atmosphere, old rivalries, same drama?

There will be an important soccer match between the United States of America and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, tomorrow. This game is significant as it features the 2019 finalists facing each other in a group-stage match. Many spectators are expected to attend due to the high magnitude and fan base of the teams. Even without considering the fan base, the match will still attract a lot of attention due to its history of agony, dominance, and pride.

The USA has defended their World Cup title for the past two tenures and is predicted by football supporters worldwide to retain their title and complete a hat trick. Sophie Smith, who has been playing well throughout the World Cup, is a reliable player for the Americans. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are also top players who are stars of the team and will surely give the Dutch team a strong challenge.

On the other hand, the Dutch team will put their best women on the field to face the Americans with better and harder gameplay. The Dutch team started their campaign positively by defeating World Cup debutant Portugal. However, this match is more than just a group stage match for the Dutch women as it is a match of respect and domination.

Squads:

USA

Formation(4-3-2-1): Alyssa Naeher(GK), Emily Fox, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn, Andi Sullivan, Savannah DeMelo, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Sophie Smith, Megan Rapinoe©

Netherland

Formation (3-1-4-2): Daphne van Domselaar(GK), Sherida Spitse, Stefanie van der Gragt, Jackie Groenen, Victoria Pelova, Esmee Brugts, Jill Roord, Danielle van de Donk, Lineth Beerensteyn, Lieke Mertens©

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is telecasted on DD Sports TV in India at 6:30 am.