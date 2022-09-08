US Open 2022: 19 year old Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in thrilling quarter final tie

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has defeated Italian Jannik Sinner of Italy in what was a nail-biting five-set match thriller which ended 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in the Spaniard’s favour on Thursday morning to book a place in his maiden US Open semifinal match against Frances Tiafoe.

The match finished at 2:49 a.m., which has also set the record for the second longest US Open match ever played. The previous record was held by Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori in 2014 and lasted till 2:26 a.m.

In a match that lasted for five hours and fifteen minutes, the third-seeded Alcaraz had won the first set but lost the following two before rallying to defeat the 11th-seeded Sinner in the final two sets.

The third set of the match heated up because of the high calibre of play at Flushing Meadows on both ends. However, Sinner continued to gain ground in the third set. Another tiebreak occurred in the match, which the Italian player won 7-0 with ease.