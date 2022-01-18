University boxing to be developed by IBA and FISU

A collaboration agreement has been signed by IBA president Umar Kremlev and FISU acting president Leonz Eder, promising to promote boxing on campuses and at university competitions.

In addition to university sport and boxing, the convention also promotes and develops shared values such as gender equality, sustainability, fair play, and integrity.

Among the collaboration plans is IBA’s support of the FISU World University Games and FISU University World Cups, making them even more important to athletes hoping to reach the top of international multi-sport competitions.

“We look forward to what I believe to be a truly mutually beneficial cooperation between IBA and FISU,” said IBA chief Kremlev. “Together we will work to further instill fundamental values of boxing across the sports world as well as the younger generation of student-athletes. Through joint education programmes we intend to learn and exchange vital knowledge from and with FISU.”

In 2004, FISU began organizing the World University Championship Boxing every two years. Combat sports are also scheduled to be included in the FISU University World Cup in 2022. There will be six sports represented at the FISU University World Cup Combat Sports: boxing, karate, muaythai, sambo, wrestling, and wushu.

Leonz Eder, acting president of FISU, said: “We are truly excited to see IBA recognising the importance of our events and we are determined to promote boxing within the programme in tandem with the University Sport Movement. Boxing is a popular and universally accessible sport on campus which can be practised by all university students of all genders. We will gladly encourage IBA to use university sport as a development platform for experimenting with new rules and the testing of new equipment.”