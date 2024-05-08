Opposition defaming BJP with false propaganda on reservations: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress-SP-BSP combine of defaming the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by advocating false propaganda on reservations.

“They are saying that if you give 400 seats to Modi, reservations will go away. The Congress got a majority in Karnataka, there reservation for backward classes was cut and 5 per cent quota was given to Muslims,” he claimed.

Addressing an election rally here, he sought votes in favour of BJP candidate and Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Teni had opposed the farmers’ agitation against the now-scrapped central farm laws.

Targeting the opposition, Shah accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav of calling the recently-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya “useless”.

“If people make even the slightest mistake, they will lock the Ram temple in the name of Babri,” he cautioned the voters.

The minister said during the SP regime in Uttar Pradesh, hooliganism was at its peak and land was encroached upon. There was no electricity on Holi and Diwali, but round-the-clock power during Ramzan, he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said Rahul Gandhi had professed to eradicate poverty in one stroke.

“Your grandmother (Indira Gandhi) imposed Emergency in one stroke. Father (Rajiv Gandhi) introduced ‘triple talaq’ in one fell swoop. Your party snatched away the reservation of backward classes in one fell swoop. Is this the way to end poverty?” he asked.

On the opposition alliance, Shah said they do not even have a candidate for the post of prime minister. “They have neither a leader, mission nor policy. It is just dynastic politics,” he said.

The home minister claimed with the completion of three phases of voting in the ongoing general election, Modi has crossed 190 seats.

“Moving forward more strongly in the fourth phase. The SP, Congress and the BSP have been wiped out. This election is to make Modi the prime minister for the third time. This is the election to make 3 crore poor sisters millionaires. The election is to give houses to 4 lakh poor people. It is a choice to make people prosperous,” he added.

Shah is slated to address election meetings in Hardoi and Kannauj later in the day.