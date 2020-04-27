In a recent development, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years for failing to report spot-fixing offers. The same has been confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

“Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” read the tweet from PCB.

Earlier, the 29-year-old cricketer had pleaded guilty to not reporting fixing offers that led to his provisional suspension on 20 February this year.

Meanwhile, almost all sporting tournaments around the world have either been pushed back indefinitely or have been cancelled- with the last international cricket match being played well over a month ago.

Even the world’s biggest sporting festival- the Olympics was postponed by a year and would now be played in 2021.

The virus has so far infected more than 29,00,00 people globally while claiming over 2,00,000 lives.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from contracting the infection.