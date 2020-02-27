Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has set the record for the most number of victories as a manager in the knockout games of the UEFA Champions League after the English champions defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 match.

Guardiola with his 28th knockout victory in Europe’s top-tier competition has surpassed Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson, all of whom had 27 victories.

The 49-year-old Spanish boss also created another record and became the manager with the most number of wins (10) against Real Madrid in all competitions in the 21st century. He overtook Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone.

City scored two late goals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night to defeat Real Madrid for the first time in their history.

Madrid looked on course for a win in their home leg with the slightest of the margin courtesy Isco’s smart finish in the 60th minute. City’s Otamendi had failed to control a pass from one of his teammates to allow Vinicius Junior to break and feed Isco.

The English champions, though, were not to be deterred as they evidently looked the better side in the second half and came back even stronger after conceding.

Kevin de Bruyne did all the hard work for City to go level when he assisted Gabriel Jesus for the latter to score with a header. The Belgian midfielder was in action again and converted from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal fouled Raheem Sterling.