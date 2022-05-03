Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / UEFA bans Russian football clubs from participating in 2022-23 season

UEFA bans Russian football clubs from participating in 2022-23 season

Today, the Executive Committee made a number of decisions concerning the implications of that decision for its upcoming competitions. According to an official statement, “Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season.”

SNS | New Delhi | May 3, 2022 11:35 am

UEFA Champions League, Russia, Belarus

UEFA bans Russian football clubs from participating in 2022-23 season (Picture Credits - Twitter)

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) banned all Russian representative teams and clubs from competing in the Champions League and all other European tournaments next season on Monday.

Today, the Executive Committee made a number of decisions concerning the implications of that decision for its upcoming competitions. According to an official statement, “Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season.”

In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UEFA suspended Russian clubs and national teams “until further notice” in February. It has also barred Russia from competing in the Women’s European Championship in July and from qualifying for next year’s World Cup as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, on February 24, Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which the West has condemned as an unjustified war. As a result, Western countries have imposed a slew of crippling sanctions on Moscow.

(Inputs from ANI)

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Israel wants apology from Russia over Lavrov's Hitler remark
Russia to pull out of International Space Station: Roscosmos
Champions League: Liverpool set to miss key players against Villarreal