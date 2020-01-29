India U-19 on Tuesday defeated Australia U-19 by 74 runs in the first quarterfinal match at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi was declared Player of the Match for his figures of 4 for 24 in 8 overs.

Earlier, Australia skipper Mackenzie Harvey won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India the impetus with his knock of 62 runs at the top of the order but despite his effort, India were reduced to 144 for 6 in 38 overs, courtesy some poor shot selections and some disciplined bowling from the Aussies.

However, the lower order stood up and helped India post a respectable total of 233 for 9 on the board in 50 overs. Atharva Ankolekar (55*) and Ravi Bishnoi (30) stitched 61 runs to push India above the 200-run mark. And in the slog overs, the prowess of Atharva propelled India to a fighting score.

In return, an unfortunate Australia lost the wicket of opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was run out, on the very first ball of the innings. This didn’t end Australia’s misery as Tyagi claimed two wickets in the very first over. Before the Aussies could have settled down, Tyagi struck again and reduced them to 17 for 4.

Since the demolition at the very beginning, Australia never got the hold of the match. Though an 81-run stand between Liam Scott (35) and opener Sam Fanning (75) gave Australia some hope, the Indian bowlers were on the money to execute a clinical finish.

India in semifinals will face the winner of the fourth quarterfinal match between Afghanistan and Pakistan which is on January 31.