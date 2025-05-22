With 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as its captain, India Under-19 squad ready for England tour

Seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who made waves with an impressive first-class debut for Mumbai and a superb start to his IPL career for Chennai Super Kings, has been named captain of the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of England in June-July 2025. The 16-member squad also includes 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the exciting Rajasthan Royals opener from Bihar.

The tour will see India Under-19 play England Under-19 in a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth one-day series and two multi-day matches. Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu, from Mumbai, will be Mhatre’s deputy. The squad was selected by the junior cricket committee led by Thilak Naidu.

The squad comprises the likes of young Punjab batter Vihaan Malhotra, who has opened the batting with Suryavanshi in the past. Others to represent India U-19 previously are wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia of Saurashtra, Bengal seamer Yudhajit Guha, Kerala leg spinner Mohamed Enaan and Punjab offspinner Anmoljeet Singh.

Enaan was the highest wicket-taker (16) in the two Youth Tests against Australia U19 while Anmoljeet (nine) was second. Pangalia struck a century in that series too.

Gujarat’s rising allrounder Khilan Patel, the Player of the Series in the Cooch Behar Trophy, has also been named in the squad along with Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Pranav Raghavendra and Aditya Rana.

Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari and wicketkeeper Alankrith Rapole have been named as the standby players.

The India Under-19 side will begin the tour with a warm-up game at Loughborough University on June 24, followed by the five-match youth ODIs which will be played across Hove, Northampton and Worcester between June 27 and July 7.

After the conclusion of the white-ball games, the first multi-day contest starts on July 15 in Beckenham and the second will be played at Chelmsford starting July 20.

India U-19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (VC, WK), Harvansh Pangalia (WK), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohamed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh