Will try to win a trophy from England tour: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who won the Super-striker of the Season award in IPL 2025, has shifted focus to the upcoming tour of England with the India Under-19 team. The 14-year-old is excited to get a first-hand experience of the English conditions and hopes to win another trophy there.

The U-19 team’s tour of England comprises a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches, from June 24 to July 23.

“It’s a new tournament and a new game. I am going to the UK for the first time. It will be a new experience for me. I will get to know about the game and the grounds there. Our captain, Ayush Mhatre, has played for CSK this time. The preparation is going very well. I will get a good experience of playing in England. We will try to win a trophy from there as well,” said Suryavanshi in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Suryavanshi began his IPL career with a first-ball six, and went on to score 252 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 206.55. But it was his whirlwind 101 in 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), the second-fastest century in IPL history, that caught everyone’s attention.

“Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone. It was my first season and I got a lot of positive things from it. I got to learn a lot about what I can do for the team in the next season. So, I will work on the areas where I made mistakes in the past, and I will try to do better for the team in the next season.

“I have learned that I have to do two times better than what I have done in the past, so that my team can play in the finals next year. I will focus on how much I can contribute to making it happen for my team in the next season,” concluded Suryavanshi.