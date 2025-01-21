U-19 T20 World Cup: India, Sri Lanka girls register comfortable wins

India and Sri Lanka registered convincing victories in their respective second Group A matches of the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup over Malaysia and West Indies, respectively, in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

India’s left-arm spin duo of Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla set up the victory for India with big hauls, with Vaishnavi starring with a hat-trick to complete a five-for. Sri Lanka’s win was an all-round show in the first game.

After choosing to field, India rode on Vaishnavi’s magical figures of 5 for 5, and Aayushi’s three for 8, to bowl hosts Malaysia out for 31 in 14.3 overs. India conceded 11 extras and no Malaysia batter made more than 5.

In response, India got home in just 2.5 overs without losing a wicket with Gongadi Trisha hitting 27 in 12 balls and her opening partner Kamalini G scoring 4 off 5.

India will finish the group stage with a game against Sri Lanka on Thursday, a fixture that will determine the Group A toppers.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the day, it was a slightly improved performance from the West Indies after they were beaten by nine wickets by India in their opener. However, it still was not enough to challenge Sri Lanka, who ran away 81-run victors.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka rode on contributions from opener Sanjana Kavindi (39 off 36 balls), captain and No. 3 batter Manudi Nanayakkara (41 off 31) and middle-order bat Dahami Sanethma (31 not out off 25), as well as 36 extras to put up 166.

The target could have been achievable for the West Indies until Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Chamodi Praboda’s fiery spell, during which she accounted for Asabi Callender, Naijanni Cumberbatch and Jahzara Claxton, put the result beyond doubt.

West Indies captain Samara Ramnath, who scored a 23-ball 24 opening the innings raged a lone battle, but there wasn’t much assistance from the rest of the batting with Claxton, Amrita Ramtahal and Kenika Casaar the only others to just about make it into double digits.

Eventually, Aseni Thalagune took 2 for 16 to complement Praboda’s 3 for 16, and West Indies could only muster 90.