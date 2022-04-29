Tough start, but I was in form: Rovman Powell on ‘tough start’ against KKR

After the Delhi Capitals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a thrilling match on Thursday, DC’s Rovman Powell said the team had a difficult start because they lost their opening batters early.

Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, along with blistering knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell, propelled Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. The target of 147 seemed small, but it was difficult for the Delhi Capitals to achieve. Powell entered the game at a critical juncture, after Delhi had lost both David Warner and Lalit Yadav in the space of nine balls.

It went from bad to worse after that, with Rishabh Pant also trailing Umesh Yadav. During the chase, Delhi appeared to be in trouble twice, but it was Rovman Powell’s tough finishing that brought them home.

“It was a simple situation that require you to play singles early. Once you get the singles early, the boundary balls will always come. It was not that difficult of a situation. I played it well,” recalled Rovman Powell after the game in a press conference.

“They bowled their best bowlers early trying to get us out. Once we didn’t get out, you know that in the back end some makeshift bowlers will come and bowl,” said Powell who hit a six apiece against Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer at the back end of the game.

After scoring a total of just 31 runs in his last five matches, the West Indies batsman would have been pleased with himself after scoring 33 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Yeah, it was a tough start, but I was in form. In the early part of the season, I was going out for like one ball, two balls and those kinds of stuff. When you get those innings, they don’t state whether you’re a good player or bad player My start in the competition wasn’t the best, but I trust all the work I had done before the IPL,” stated Powell while also recalling the feeling within the group.

