After Australia defied the rain and managed to beat South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk expressed her disappointment over missing the chance of leading first-ever South Africa team in final of an ICC World Cup.

“To come short every time is difficult, and we aren’t a team that blames anything or anyone; but unfortunately it just wasn’t our year and it wasn’t our day,” van Niekerk was seen saying in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Noteworthy, South Africa have never been to the final of any ICC World Cups, neither in men’s nor in women’s cricket. And the South Africa women had history knocking at their door at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Van Niekerk, meanwhile, praised the Australian side and said, “We have to give credit to Australia for the way they bowled and we just came six short. We brought them back with the ball really well, they got off to a flier and we thought they’d get to 160. All the bowlers did really well, and credit to them for how they brought it back. It was very emotional to see the ladies like that.”

Australia defeated South Africa by 5 runs in the rain-interrupted second semifinal to set up the final clash against India.