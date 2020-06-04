World Cup-winning Australian skipper Meg Lanning is optimistic that the momentum behind women’s cricket gathered by them in March after they won the Women’s World Cup would not be lost after cricket resumes post the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think it’ll be a massive impact,” Lanning was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s digital content team. (via IANS)

“Luckily for us, it was actually the last big tournament that got played. It’s sort of the last one in everyone’s memories and it was such a great event. Hopefully, it’s not all lost.”

Notably, Australia had defeated India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March.

“The resources are going to be a little bit less than what we’re probably used to,” she said. “We’re going to have to take up some of that coaching area as players and help each other out.”

Lanning also hoped that the ODI World Cup scheduled to happen in New Zealand between February and March next year takes place.

“At this stage, we anticipate the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled (early next year) but have to wait and see how that plays out,” Lanning said.

“We’ve got a plan in place for what it looks like but also fully understanding things can change pretty quick.

“We’re going to fully immerse ourselves in the state programme over the next few months, there’s no Australian camps in Brisbane because we can’t get there. But here in Victoria we’ve got great facilities, we’re looking forward to being involved in the state programme which is something we’ve not been able to do for a number of years given our schedule.

“We’re well prepared, we’ve got enough resources to get done what we need to and then adjust to what our schedule gives us.

“The group we’ve got, we’ve played a lot of cricket together over a long period of time and if it (the coronavirus) means we’ve only got a short time to prepare and get ready (for the World Cup), I’ve got no doubt we’ll be able to do that. We’ll be ready to go.”