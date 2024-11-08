Tim Paine appointed head coach for PM’s XI against India

Former Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine has been named the head coach of the Prime Minister’s XI team for the match against India at the Manuka Oval, starting November 30, Cricket Australia announced on Friday.

Paine will have Canberra locals Erin Osborne and Jason McNally as part of his support staff.

The 39-year-old captained the Australian Test team from 2018 to 2021. A right-hand top order batter and wicket-keeper, Paine was an integral part of Australian cricket. Paine captained Australia after taking over from Steve Smith following the ball tampering controversy in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

Advertisement

“I think for a young coach like myself, any chance that you get to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I am looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers around Australia as well so, it will be good fun.” Paine told Cricket ACT.

The match will be held ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6.

India had earlier done away with the traditional practice of a warm-up match, and will instead train at the WACA in Perth before the opening Test starts at the Optus Stadium in the same city on November 22.

The five-Test series is crucial for both teams as it could potentially decide atleast one of the finalists for the one-off World Test Championships final at Lord’s, in June next year.