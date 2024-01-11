Three Indians enter quarterfinal at ITF Mandya Open

Three Indians entered the quarterfinals of in the ITF Mandya Open in contrasting styles at the PET Stadium here on Thursday.

Qualifier Madhwin Kamath advanced to the last eight by overcoming an effervescent Yunseok Jang of Korea who had to pull out after suffering a hamstring pull.

The Korean who had felled 8th seed SD Prajwal in the first round, was trailing 2-3 in the final set after both the players had won a set each.

Siddharth Vishwakarma overcame a fighting Manish Sureshkumar in a tough encounter 7-5, 6-4.

Karan Singh became the third Indian to qualify after defeating country mate Ishaque Eqbal 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash with the top seed Kris Van Wyk of South Africa, who quashed the hopes of local favourite Manish Ganesh in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

India’s top ranked and fourth seeded Sasikumar Mukund, squandered away a few chances before bowing out of the event with a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 3-6 loss to Netherland’s Jelle Sels.

Madhwin broke Jang’s serve in the second game itself and went 3-0 up after holding his own serve. However, the 20-year-old Korean was quick to restore parity after breaking his rival’s serve in the 5th game after a long battle and even went 5-4 up after one more break in the 9th game.

However, Madhwin won three games in a row with two breaks in the 10th and 12th game to take the second set 7-5.

In the decider, the Indian was leading 3-2 after both the players had held their respective serves when Jang pulled his hamstring and could not carry on.