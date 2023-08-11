Sweden and Japan have been large audience pullers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is currently happening in Australia and New Zealand. The Asian style of play, sharp slides and passes that Japan has been showing till their Round of 16 is something to applaud for. While the newly highlighted team, Sweden who has made their way to the limelight of the campaign after defeating defending champions like the USA and strong contenders like Argentina and Italy without conceding a single goal, seems to be in a well-prepared situation. Such a competing match, which will witness some top-class players like Hinata Miyazawa of Japan and Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden, who have been on the list this World Cup campaign competing for the Golden Ball award, will surely make the match a tough yet interesting one.

The quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup started today at the Wellington Stadium in New Zealand with the blow of the whistle witnessed an extremely competitive match between Spain and Netherlands, resulting in favour of the Spanish side winning the game 2-1 at the pinch of extra time. Following that game was the second quarterfinals of the day, the clash between the Asian giants, Japan and the newly dominant nation that has been running in the competition with utmost power, Sweden.

The match was scheduled to be played at Eden Park in Auckland at 1 pm IST. Japan, who has been playing offensively since the beginning of the tournament arranged their starting 11 with a similar formation of 3-4-3 while Sweden on the other side who have been changing formations as per the need of the pitch and the competitor, placed their formation 4-2-3-1. The match began at a decent pace and created chances for both teams equally. The match later gave Sweden their first major chance in chaos during the 32nd minute of the match, which was later converted into a lead by Sweden’s goal-scoring defender, Amanda Ilestedt by placing a chip within Japan’s side. This led the Swedish side to a one goal lead during half-time. Later as the second half commenced, it was at the 51st minute of the match when Sweden’s corner kick led to an unintentional inaccuracy for Japan when a hand foul was identified in their box, leading to a penalty for Sweden. Filippa Angeldal doubled the lead for the team after receiving the chance. But the match felt like it was not in favour of Japan today as after getting a foul in the Swedish box, Japanese striker, Riko Ueki missed an open chance. Later at the 80th minute the team also missed a freekick which banged the upper bar of the goalpost and later diverted the path after a collision with the keeper. Japan was annoyed by that moment and had started playing more stubbornly. This style later helped to cut off their difference when substitute Honoka Hayashi, scored a goal by a slide in the 87th minute of the match.

This moment relaxed the Japanese audience and fans for a few minutes but not for a long time as the match eventually ended with a final score of 2-1 leading Sweden to the Semi-final of the FIFA World Cup and demolishing Japan’s World Cup dreams. Sweden will be facing Spain in the first semi-finals of the tournament on 15th August at 1:30 pm IST.