PM expresses grief, offers help to NE states over Remal disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief on the situation in north-eastern states amid natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, and assured all possible support from the Central government.

He said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and the officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.

In a post on X, he said “Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there.”

He posted: “Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.”

The Prime Minister’s post came while he is in Kanyakumari to do meditation at the end of the hectic Lok Sabha elections.