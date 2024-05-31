Cong will not participate in exit poll debates: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday announced that the party will not participate in Exit poll debates on Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

In a post on X, Congress’ chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, “Our statement on the reason for not participating in #ExitPolls. Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.”

“The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on #ExitPolls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards,” he said.

Exit polls will be telecast on Saturday evening by TV channels after the conclusion of the seventh and last phase of general elections. In this phase, voting will be held in 57 parliamentary seats spread across eight States and Union Territories.

It may be mentioned that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre with absolute majority and said they will give the country an “inclusive nationalistic developmental” government.

“We believe that on 4th June, the people will give a mandate to a new alternative government in the country. INDIA alliance will form a government with full majority. We all on the lines of UPA will give this country an inclusive nationalistic developmental government. We will move forward taking everyone together,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.