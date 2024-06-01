Lok Sabha polls: Largest festival of democracy in final lap, Phase 7 to kick off today

The largest festival of democracy has come to its final stage with the last phase of polling slated to kick off in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and Union Territory of Chandigarh on Saturday.

The seven states in which polling is scheduled include Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously.

Over 10.06 crore electors, including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise, the Election Commission said.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for Phase 7 polling. The prominent candidates in the fray include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nishikant Dubey, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.

The ECI said that polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations. Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with all basic facilities including ample shade, drinking water, ramps, and toilets to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment.

Concerned CEOs and state machineries have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted, it added.

It further said that in spite of hot weather conditions, voters have turned up in huge numbers at the polling stations in the past phases. In the last two phases, female voter turnout percentage has surpassed male voter turnout.

The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.

13 Special trains and eight helicopter sorties (for Himachal Pradesh) were deployed to ferry polling and security personnel, it said, adding that a total of 2707 flying squads, 2799 static surveillance teams, 1080 surveillance teams and 560 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters.

It added that a total of 201 international Border check posts and 906 inter-state border check posts are keeping a strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes.

Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease, it said.

The ECI said that polling for 28 States/UTs and 486 parliamentary constituencies has been completed smoothly and peacefully. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The high-voltage campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls ended on Thursday. During the long campaign for seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi held more than 200 campaign events, which included rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also gave several interviews.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held more than 100 rallies and public interaction programmes like Nyay Sammelans and Nyay Manch’ in Lok Sabha Polls. Congress chief Kharge held over 100 rallies, and over 20 press conferences and had over 70 interviews and media interactions, according to party sources.

The seventh phase will mark a grand finish to the world’s largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and already covered 6 phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.