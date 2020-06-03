The players and coaching staff of Premier League club Chelsea on Tuesday formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Citizens raised their voice against the racial killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, United States of America that has caused massive outrage across the globe.

“It is something where we want to use our position to express that we are living in a world where we have to try to improve it for the future, to be a better world with more love, without hate,” Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta said as quoted by club’s official website.

“We have seen recently the result of racism and we see every day that that kind of hate has to be eradicated from society, and we have to play our part.

“There is every day the possibility to lead by example, to behave, to educate the children into a better world because we know that education is key for the future.

“We know the young generation is coming behind us and we want to leave them in a better world with more possibilities without any kind of discrimination or racism, so everything matters and it is time to speak up and to face up to the attitudes that we are seeing. There is no place for all of this.

“It is important to respect each other and to learn from each other. We come from different backgrounds but we can all appreciate each other and get love from each other, and in the end have a better path for the world,” he added.