Acknowledging all the wishes he received on his 47th birthday on Friday, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on the following day thanked everyone for the greetings.

Meanwhile, through his message, the former India batsman urged people to stay at home and “not get out”.

“Thank you for all your wonderful wishes. You always prayed for me to stay at the crease and not get out. My only wish for all of you today is that you too don’t get out. #StayHome and stay healthy,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

The lockdown in India which would have ended on April 14 has already been extended till May 3 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. Reports say that Tendulkar hasn’t celebrated his birthday due to the ongoing crisis as he wanted to stand in solidarity with all the corona warriors who are fighting the deadly virus at the forefront.

The only Indian sportsperson to be given the Bharat Ratna honour, Tendulkar, has scored 34,357 international runs across all the three formats – 18,426 in ODIs and 15,921 in Tests. Apart from this, he is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries (51 Tests and 49 ODIs).