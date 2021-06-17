West Indies cricketer Jason Holder, who continues to top the ICC Test all-rounders rankings, said on Wednesday that a good foundation in white ball cricket is possible only if players give due importance to Test cricket.

“My Test cricket has gone really, really well…One-day cricket, I really enjoy that, and in T20, I’m truly now getting back into it. It can be hard going from limited overs into Test cricket. If you start with Test cricket that helps you to get in-tuned and phase into the white-ball formats,” he said.

As the latest ICC Test all-rounders rankings were announce on Wednesday, and Holder continued to top the charts, the 29-year-old said that his passion to be involved with anything on the cricket field made him an all-rounder.

“I felt at a young age I wanted to give myself every opportunity to be successful. I wanted to be involved in everything on the field whether it was batting, bowling, keeping wicket, everything; keep myself active and involved in the game,” said Holder.

His finest hour was the superb double-century against England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in 2019 that gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the Wisden Trophy Test series.

However, a few days Holder could not save the West Indies from an innings and 63-run defeat in the opening Test against South Africa, despite a four-wicket haul in the first innings.