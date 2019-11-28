Top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy advance to the second round of the men’s singles event in the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Srikanth, who was seeded third in the event, beat Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games in the first round to move into the next round to face fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap.

Srikanth won 21-12 21-11 in 36 minutes, whereas his next opponent Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

Later in the day, Sai Praneeth, who was seeded fourth, beat Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain 21-16, 22-20 in 47 minutes to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the second round.

Meanwhile, Prannoy, who was unseeded, got the better of Chinese shuttler Li Shi Feng 18-21, 22-20, 21-13 to set up a clash with eighth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei next.

Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen also got a walkover after French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition. Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayram also entered the second round of the men’s singles.

While Sourabh outplayed Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng 21-11 21-16 to face Alap Mishra in the next round, Jayram bounced back to beat fifth seed compatriot Sameer Verma 15-21 21-18 21-13 to be against China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the second round.

In-form pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, lost 12-21, 21-23 to China’s Di Zi Jian and Wang Chang.

In the women’s section, Assamese shuttler Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the second round after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16. She will next play against Kim Hyo Min of Korea.

In doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy entered the second round after beating Hong Kong pair of NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying 21-13, 16-21, 21-19. The Indians will next play against Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith of England.

In other results, Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated Bulgaria’s Linda Zetchiri 21-16, 21-11 to face Korea’s Sim Yu Jin.