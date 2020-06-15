The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic and untimely demise has left the entire nation mourning. Professionals from all walks of life are expressing their grief on the death of the 34-year-old Bollywood actor who committed suicide on Sunday. However, one person who is quiet amid these circumstances is the man whom Sushant immortalised by his performance on the silver screen- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Although there has been no comment by the former Indian skipper as of now, his manager has revealed what Mahi, as Dhoni is fondly known, is going through after the tragic news broke out.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey told ABP Ananda.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi,” he added.

“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work,” he further said.