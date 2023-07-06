The top court of India the Supreme Court on Thursday directed a West Bengal Sessions Court to dispose of pleas regarding a warrant issued against Tea India cricketer Mohammad Shami. Shami is currently undergoing rest and is not part of the Indian cricket team playing in the West Indies.

The court also noted that the sessions Judge had stayed the proceedings in this particular case until November 2, 2019. However, the stay continued to operate for a duration of four years.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, while dictating the order, mentioned – “While we are not inclined to interfere with the order of the High Court, we direct the sessions court to dispose of all proceedings…Stay on trial has continued for the last 4 years. Thus we find merit in the plea. ”

Mohammad Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014. This was Jahan’s second marriage. her first marriage was to Saifudden, her childhood friend which lasted eight years.

There were various allegations against Shami right from that of infidelity to demand of dowry among other things.

Hasin Jahan moved the top court through her counsels stating that an arrest warrant was issued against Mohammad Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, in August 2019. Shami challenged the orders before the sessions court where the arrest warrant was stayed. Subsequently, the entire proceedings of the case came to a standstill.

Consequently, Shami’s wife moved the Calcutta HC. However, she did not get any order in her favour. Now looking for relief and more trouble for Shami, she has moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order dated March 28 2023.