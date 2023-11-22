Sudhar jao bhai, Shami slams former Pak cricketers for conspiracy theories

Having ended as the 2023 World Cup’s leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps, star pacer Mohammed Shami has silenced many naysayers with his incredible performance that included a seven-for against New Zealand in the semifinal clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Among those naysayers were some former Pakistan cricketers who stooped to a new low with inexplicable conspiracy theories on the Indian pacers using altered cricket balls during the tournament to make a better impact.

The criticism didn’t go down well with Shami, who slammed the former Pakistan cricketers of being unable to digest the fact that Indian pacers have come of age, and urged them to mend their ways.

“I was not playing but I was hearing all those conspiracy theories. When I played my first match, I took five wickets, in the second I bag four, then again a fifer in my third game. Few Pakistani cricketers couldn’t digest this fact, how can I help with it,” Shami said in an online interview.

“Few former Pakistan players think they are the best in the world, and can’t digest better player and India’s success. For me the real performers are those cricketers who work hard and perform for the team when it matters the most,” he added.

Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-broadcaster Hasan Raza had remarked that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is giving Indian bowlers different balls.

“You are finding conspiracy theories that the colour of the ball is different, we are getting balls from different companies. ICC is giving us different balls. Bhai Sudhar jao yaar (Mend your ways),” said Shami.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also slammed Raza for his insensible comments, and said, “I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself.”

In response to the same, Shami wrote on his social media handle, “Have some shame. Focus on the game and not this nonsense. Sometimes, you should enjoy the success of others. This is the World Cup and not your local tournament. You were once a player, right? Wasim bhai had explained it, and yet. You don’t trust your own player? You are only praising yourself.”

Shami said that despite Akram clarifying how the match balls are picked some former Pakistan players continuing with conspiracy theories are only making themselves a laughing stock.

“Wasim (Akram) bhai has explained how the ball comes in a box and how it gets picked. They continued with this theory. I can understand if a fan or someone who has never played cricket are making such allegations. But you are a former player and if you say such things people will laugh,” he said.