Yogi congratulates Shami, Parul Chaudhary on receiving Arjuna Award

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated cricketer Mohammed Shami and athlete Parul Chaudhary for being honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

President Draupadi Murmu conferred the award on Mohd Shami and Parul Chaudhary, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, at a formal ceremony in New Delhi.

Greeting Mohd. Shami in a post on X, the chief minister wrote, “President Draupadi Murmu Ji, under the ‘National Sports Award-2023’, honored the famous bowler Mohd. Shami, resident of Uttar Pradesh who made India proud globally with his outstanding performance in the ‘Cricket World Cup 2023’. Hearty congratulations to Shami on being honored with the prestigious ‘Arjuna Award-2023’! Your remarkable achievement will inspire young players.”

Advertisement

In a similar message to athlete Parul Chaudhary on receiving the award, CM Yogi wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for being presented with the ‘Arjuna Award-2023’ by President Draupadi Murmu Ji at the ‘National Sports Awards 2023’ for her excellent performance in athletics, and enhancing the glory of Uttar Pradesh! You are our pride. Best wishes for your bright future.”