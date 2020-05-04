Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith on Monday announced his partnership with Trade360 Australia, an online CFD provider.

“I am excited to start my partnership with Trade360, this technology is truly amazing,” Smith announced on Twitter.

“I’ve had a real interest in the world of online trading over the last couple of years, and using the platform has been a real learning experience for me,” Smith said in an official statement.

“It allows me to broaden my knowledge and use a talent I didn’t know I possessed — a talent for sniffing market trends. What drew me to Trade360 was when I started hearing about CrowdTrading. I did an online search and one name kept popping up — Trade360.

“It’s an amazing technology that helps me confirm or question what I think the market trends are when I’m trading. It’s genius really, because you get to see what other traders just like you are doing, instead of relying on computer feedback,” he added.

Smith is currently spending time with his family due to the forced break in cricketing activities amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Had everything gone according to plan, Smith would have been featuring in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 13th edition of the tournaments has been postponed indefinitely owing to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has so far infected over 3.5 million people while claiming over 200,000 thousand lives globally.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and maintenance of social distancing, self-isolation and hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself against contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)