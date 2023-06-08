On Day 2 of the World Test Championship, renowned Australian batsman Steve Smith showcased his brilliance by completing his 31st Test century. Starting the day with an overnight score of 95*, Smith wasted no time in reaching the triple-figure mark, requiring just two balls to do so. He secured his century with two consecutive boundaries off Siraj.

Smith’s innings exemplified the qualities of a classic Test knock, displaying his expertise and patience throughout Day 1. With 16 fours, he reached his 31st Test century without taking unnecessary risks that could have put his team in a difficult position.

This century allowed Smith to surpass Matthew Hayden in the list of most Test hundreds for Australia and securing the second spot. The legendary Ricky Ponting holds the top position with 41 Test centuries during his illustrious career while the legendary Don Bradman who once occupied the number one spot with 29 centuries is now number four among Australians.

Notably, Smith’s batting prowess in English conditions shone through as this marked his seventh Test century on English soil. He now shares the same number of centuries with Steve Waugh and stands just behind the legendary Sir Don Bradman.

Smith’s unorthodox stance and exaggerated movements at the crease have raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts. While his unorthodox style may appear unusual, it has proven to be highly effective, where somehow he is able to put the bat to the ball allowing him to consistently score runs and dominate opposition bowlers.