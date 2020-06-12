Although the chances of the Asia Cup happening as per the original schedule in September 2020 are bleak owing to the coronavirus pandemic but if it goes ahead as scheduled then it would be hosted by Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan.

The recent development is that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to exchange the hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (Sri Lanka Cricket) for Asia Cup.

Although there is still no confirmation on the host nation, the same is expected to be confirmed before the end of the month.

It is extremely likely that the tournament may not happen at all, mainly due to the restrictions and logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Indian Cricket Board postponed its proposed Sri Lanka tour citing travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Notably, the Indian team was supposed to tour Sri Lanka later in June for three ODIs and three T20Is.