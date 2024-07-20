PCB denies NOCs to Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan to play in Global T20 Canada

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the no-objection certificate (NOC) of star players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming Global T20 Canada 2024 citing the packed schedule coming up from August to March 2025 of the country and the need for workload management of the players.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen for the Global T20 event. Following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” the PCB said on Friday.

“The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is. As such, and in line with the PCB‘s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh,” the PCB further said.

The Global T20 Canada is set to run from July 25 to August 11.

The PCB however, issued NOCs for multiple T20 tournaments to Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nawaz.

“The PCB has approved NOCs for Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz. The four players are predominantly white-ball cricketers, while Iftikhar and Nawaz are centrally contracted players,” the PCB stated.

The NOC rejections for the star trio have a lot to do with Pakistan’s packed international calendar from October 2024 to May 2025.

Pakistan’s next international assignment is the tour of Bangladesh where they will play two Test matches from August 21 to September 3. And immediately after that, England are set to tour Pakistan in October to play three Test matches, following which Pakistan will tour Australia to play three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 4 to 18.

Pakistan then have a limited overs tour of Zimbabwe in November-December, followed by an all-formats tour of South Africa, from December 10 to January 7, which includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

The West Indies will visit Pakistan in January for two Tests, an ODI tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand will be held in the country in February, followed by the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan’s season ends with a limited-overs tour of New Zealand from March 16 to April 5, for five T20Is and three ODIs.