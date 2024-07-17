Former Sri Lanka U-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana shot dead

Former Sri Lanka Under-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana was shot dead by an unidentified person near his home in Ambalangoda, a small town in Galle district, on Tuesday night. He was 41 and is survived by his wife and two children.

According to local police, Niroshana was with his family when an unidentified individual opened fire at him. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the shooter, even as the motive behind the crime remains unclear.

Niroshana had a promising career before his early retirement from all forms of the game in 2004. A right-arm fast bowler and a handy lower-order batter, Niroshana was a part of Sri Lanka’s age-group sides making his Under-19 debut in 2000, before captaining them briefly in 2002.

Advertisement

Niroshana, who played for Chilaw Marians CC and then Galle CC in Sri Lanka’s domestic first class competitions, never got a shot at the senior international level. He played 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches for the Galle Cricket Club between 2001 and 2004, scoring more than 300 runs and picking up 19 wickets.

He captained the Sri Lankan U19 team in 10 games. Several future Sri Lanka stars, such as Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga and Farveez Maharoof played under his captaincy at the Under-19 level and in domestic cricket.