Former Pakistan cricketer Billy Ibadulla passes away at 88

Former Pakistan all-rounder Billy Ibadulla passed away on Friday at the age of 88. The former cricketer played four Tests between 1964 and 1967 and was the first Pakistan batter to score a century on his Test debut.

He made his Test debut in 1964 against Australia in Karachi and played a 166-run knock in the first inning. Ibadulla was also part of a 249-run opening partnership with his fellow debutant and wicketkeeper, Abdul Kadir. It remains the highest partnership between two debutants for any wicket in Test cricket.

Ibadulla appeared in only three more Tests, where his best score was 32. He bagged one wicket with his offbreak.

He was more prolific in first-class cricket, scoring 17,078 runs at 27.28 and picking up 462 wickets at 30.96. Of his 417 first-class outings, 377 were for Warwickshire, for whom he played for more than a decade.

“He was a special cricketer, one of the greatest, and we had lots of fun times together. He could be really naughty at times, lots of micky taking and he gave as good as he got. We loved him at Warwickshire,” Warwickshire president Dennis Amiss was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent its heartfelt condolences to Ibadulla’s friends and family.

“The PCB is deeply saddened by the passing of former Test cricketer Khalid Ibadulla on 12 July. He played four Tests from 1964 to 1967, scoring 253 runs, and was the first Pakistan batter to score a century on Test debut. In 417 first-class matches, he amassed 17,078 runs and took 462 wickets. PCB extends its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family,” PCB wrote on X.

In 64 List A matches, Ibadulla scored 829 runs and took 84 wickets. He also served as an umpire in 20 first-class matches and 12 List A games. He also ran a private coaching clinic in New Zealand.