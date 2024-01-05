Sr National Gymnastics: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar win multiple medals

Olympian Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, bagged three medals as she once again made her mark at the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Dipa won gold (All-around), silver (Vault) and silver (Uneven Bars) in the women’s competition of the event that culminated on Thursday with top gymnasts across the country putting up scintillating performances.

Other top stars Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Rakesh Patra and Gaurav Kumar also bagged multiple medals in the event.

Railways’ Pranati Das had a memorable Day 3 of the National Championship as she clinched double gold (Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-around women’s category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning gold in Vault and Bronze in Balance Beam.

Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra capped off the championship with a double gold (All-around and Rings), silver in Parallel Bars and bronze in the Horizontal Bar event.

Gaurav Kumar from Services also won four medals, bronze in All-around, gold in Floor Exercise and two silver medals in Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bars.

Railway’s Siddharth Verma won three medals. He finished second in All-around and won gold in Vault and silver in Pommel Horse. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Yogeshwar won gold in Horizontal Bar and bronze in Pommel Horse.

Results:

Senior Women:

Vault

Railways won two medals – Pranati Nayak recorded 13.067 points to clinch gold, while her teammate Protistha Samanta secured bronze, registering 12.350 points. Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, finished in second position with 12.584 points.

Uneven Bars

Pranati Das from Railways topped with 10.433 points, Dipa finished second with 10.433 and Odisha’s Karishma finished third with 10.300.

Balance Beam

West Bengal’s Ritu Das clinched gold with a massive 13.167, while Maharashtra’s Riddhi Hatte won silver with 10.933 and Railway’s Pranati Nayak registered 10.433 to settle for bronze.

Floor Exercise

Railways’ Pranati Das finished in first place with 11.900 points, Tamil Nadu’s B. Aruna Reddy registered 11.867 to clinch silver and Maharashtra’s Shatakshi Takke won bronze with 11.533 points.

Senior Men:

Floor Exercise

Gaurav Kumar of Services won gold with 12.867 points. Odisha’s Jatin Kumar recorded 12.533 to clinch silver and S. Ruban Meitei from Manipur settled for bronze with 12.467 points.

Pommel Horse

Kerala’s Harikrishnan bagged gold with 13.133 points. Railways’ Siddharth Verma won silver with 13.033 points, while Haryana’s Yogeshwar settled for bronze, registering 12.400 points.

Rings

Odisha clinched gold and bronze medals with Rakesh Kumar Patra winning gold with 13.533 points, and Tapan Mohanty registered 13.167 points for bronze. Kerala’s Swathish KP won silver with 13.200 points.

Vault

Railways dominated as Siddharth Verma (13.134) bagged gold and Ujwal Naidu (13.050) won silver. Shreyas Chaudhary from Services finished third with 13.017 points.

Parallel Bars

Services bagged two medals – gold for Saif Tamboli with 13.900 and bronze for Gaurav Kumar with 13.333. Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra won silver with 13.433 points.

Horizontal Bar

Haryana’s Yogeshwar recorded 13.000 to clinch gold, Gaurav from Services won silver with 12.300 and Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra settled for bronze with 12.233 points.