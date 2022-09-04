All square in Mersey derby as Man City held despite another Haaland goal

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool failed to produce any goals, but there was plenty of goalmouth action and entertainment. Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made a string of saves to keep Liverpool at bay, with Jurgen Klopp’s side also hitting the woodwork several times.

Meanwhile, Everton also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for a tight offside, while Alisson also had to make some big saves to keep Everton out on Saturday evening.

Everton remains winless, but coach Frank Lampard will be pleased as they continue to show the fighting spirit, while Liverpool risks being left behind in the title fight, reports Xinhua.

Manchester City also dropped two points when it was held to a 1-1 draw away to a battling Aston Villa. Erling Haaland’s 10th goal of the season put City ahead, but Aston Villa dug deep and Leon Bailey’s 74th minute strike gave them the reward, after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez made two fine saves to deny Haaland his second goal of the game.

Chelsea came from behind to win a tight and controversial London derby at home to West Ham United.

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead in the 62nd minute, but former West Ham player Ben Chilwell poked home the equalizer in the 76th minute.

West Ham hit the post in the 87th minute, just a minute before Kai Havertz won the game for Chelsea with a near-post finish. West Ham then thought they had equalised in injury time, but Maxwel Cornet’s effort was harshly ruled out when the VAR spotted a possible foul on Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Ivan Toney netted a hat-trick as Brentford won 5-2 at home to Leeds United, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring the fourth for the ‘Bees’ and Yoane Wissa adding a fifth. Toney netted a penalty and a stunning free kick to put Brentford 2-0 up, before new signing Luis Sinisterra gave Leeds hope. Marc Roca again gave Leeds a chance after Toney’s third but Mbeumo and Wissa assured a home win.

Daniel Podence’s goal on the stroke of halftime gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win at home to Southampton, which was their first victory of the campaign and ended a winless run of 12 matches running into last season.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace drew 0-0 in what was another entertaining match where both sides had enough chances to claim all three points, while Bournemouth staged an incredible comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 away to Nottingham Forrest.

Forrest looked to be cruising in the game between newly promoted sides when Cheikhou Kouyate put them ahead in the 33rd minute and Brennan Johnson’s penalty in first half injury time gave them a comfortable lead.

However, Philip Billing pulled a goal back for Bournemouth in the 51st minute and Dominic Solanke equalized 12 minutes later, before Jaidon Anthony’s winner three minutes from time sent the visiting fans into raptures.

(Inputs from IANS)