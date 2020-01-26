Wishes from sports fraternity poured in as India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on 26 January 2020. From Sachin Tendulkar to Sania Mirza, the sportspersons took to their social media accounts to extend congratulatory messages for India.

Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day. आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकानाएं। जय हिंद! 🇮🇳#RepublicDayIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2020

#RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ga2JBmXyXX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day everyone 🇮🇳 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 26, 2020

“INDIA is a nation where humanity has lived since ages.It is a country which is blessed with different religions,societies,cultures & languages all interplaying with each other in harmony. PROUD OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020,” wrote Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh.