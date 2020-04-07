Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday lost his 82-year-old mother, who died after contracting coronavirus. The football fraternity condoled the death of the octogenarian.

“Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time. One team,” tweeted City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time. One team. pic.twitter.com/wUKnhRG9vi — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Citizens tweeted: “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

“My condolences,” wrote Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils also offered their heartfelt condolences, saying: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited,”

Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited https://t.co/vN3impeJy4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 6, 2020

Guardiola, 49, last month donated one million euros ($1 million) to buy medical supplies for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his native Spain.

The country on Monday declared a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.

There is no sure shot treatment of the infection and social distancing, self-isolation and hand hygiene remain the only ways of preventing oneself from being infected.

