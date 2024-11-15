Southee set to retire from Tests after England series

New Zealand’s legendary seam bowler Tim Southee is set to retire from Test cricket at his home ground, Seddon Park in Hamilton, against England this December. Southee, however, made himself available for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June if New Zealand qualify.

The 35-year-old has claimed 385 Test wickets in 104 appearances so far, second among New Zealanders behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431). Having made his debut against England as a 19-year-old in Napier in March 2008, Southee’s career will come to a full circle as he bows out of the format against the same opposition.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” Southee said. “To play for the BlackCaps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap,” he added.

Most recently, Southee played a crucial all-round role in New Zealand’s historic 3-0 whitewash of India in India – a first by a visiting team since the 2012-13 season. Prior to the series, the senior seamer had passed on the captaincy hat to Tom Latham after the 0-2 debacle against Sri Lanka.

The Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead heaped praise on Southee for his contributions in setting up victories for New Zealand.

“Tim’s durability and resilience has been outstanding,” Stead said. “He’s an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured. Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the BlackCaps environment. He now deserves some time with his family and I’m sure he will reflect very positively in years to come about his impact and achievements in the game,” he added.

Southee is yet to take a call on whether he will continue his white-ball international career with the post-Christmas tour of Sri Lanka but has indicated he would still remain available for domestic and franchise cricket going forward.