The five-match ODI series between South Africa women and West Indies women, slated to be held at the end of the month Jamaica and Trinidad, has been postponed after Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) came to a consensus to defer the event.

“The series was scheduled prior to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in July, however following South Africa’s automatic qualification and in response to the ICC’s announcement on Tuesday of the postponement of the Women’s Qualifier Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CWI and CSA have agreed to postpone the tour,” said CSA in an official statement.

In addition to it, CSA and CWI also postponed the Men’s ‘A’ team series scheduled to commence in Antigua in June.

“It is a frustrating state of affairs in which cricket finds itself around the world but there are more important issues that have to be confronted and the wellbeing of our players and support staff must always come first. Both our men’s and women’s national teams are keen to get back on the playing field as soon as possible,” said CSA’s acting CEO, Dr. Jacques Faul as quoted by the board’s official website.

Meanwhile, CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave said: “The health and safety of the players and coaching staff is of paramount importance to both CWI and CSA and with the current COVID-19 travel restrictions it is impossible for us to consider both tours taking place as we had originally planned.”