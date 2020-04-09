BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has promised to take the financial care for the treatment of his first childhood coach Ashok Mustafa who has been hospitalised after suffering from old-age health issues.

Mustafa’s condition is believed to be serious and he has been put under ventilation since he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. Reportedly, he used to live alone in his Kolkata residence and if his daughter from London has arrived or not is unknown.

According to reports in Bengali media, the former India captain got the information about his career’s first coach from his close friend Sanjay Das on Sunday.

Upon hearing the news, Ganguly immediately decided to take the responsibility of his former master’s medical care. He personally communicated with the doctors and made sure there was no lack of arrangement for his teacher.

Mustafa’s Dukhiram Coaching Centre, where both Ganguly and Das had played together, was once considered as the kindergarten of Bengal cricket. Around 20 players from the centre have played the Ranji Trophy. “Our sir is the Achrekar of Bengal cricket. His contribution is immense,” Das was quoted as saying by Sangbad Pratidin.

Meanwhile, Ganguly has been doing rounds of philanthropic works amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus. He had announced that he would be distributing rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people across West Bengal to help them overcome the ongoing crisis.

Last week, Ganguly extended a helping hand to ISKCON’s Kolkata centre, enabling them to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day. He had earlier donated 20,000 kilograms rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission.

“These are difficult times all around the world, in India and in various states of our country and it’s important that we stand up. Yes the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers and the health department is trying and the police have done a good job.

“But it’s on us. It’s on us to maintain isolation, respect their orders and stay safe and healthy. Remember if we are together and responsible, we can fight this. It’s a very dangerous virus, something the world has never seen and something we might never see again. These are exceptional circumstances so be responsible, be healthy and most importantly, stay indoors,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.